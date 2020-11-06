Lloyd Columbus Cason, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was 93.
Mr. Cason was born on July 11, 1927, in Heflin, Alabama to the late Barney and Tiney Cason. He was retired from Southwire where he worked as an HVAC Supervisor. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Mr. Cason was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Cason; his son, Barry Cason; his brothers, Willard and Elmer Cason; and his sister, Malene Fordom.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rickey and Vicky Cason; his daughter-in-law, Rhonda Cason; his grandchildren, Alan Cason and Angie Cason and her husband, Dan Conroy; his great-grandchild, Mathew Cason; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Malene Pollard.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church. Bro. Morgan Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Bro. Mark David Smith conducting the graveside services. Prior to the funeral on Sunday, the family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
