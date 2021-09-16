Lisa Burdick

Mrs. Lisa Jan (Gore) Burdick, 52, of Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
She was born in Carrollton on Sunday, March 23, 1969. Mrs. Burdick is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Jan (Worthan) Gore.
Mrs. Burdick was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. Lisa loved God, enjoyed good music and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Burdick, of Villa Rica; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Dylan Burdick, of Carrollton, Joel Burdick, of Villa Rica and Tadd and Gabby Burdick, of Villa Rica; one daughter, Stephanie Burdick, of Villa Rica; her father, Joe Gore, of Villa Rica; two sisters, Lorie Gore, and Annette Gore, both of Villa Rica; 11 grandchildren, Rebecca, Amber, Bailey, Wyatt, Isaac, Lindsey, Taylor, Jonathan, Madison, Kloe and Alan; two great-grandchildren, Rowan, Alexander and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted at Mount Holly Church, 4685, US-27, Carrollton, Georgia on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Maxwell officiating.
Mrs. Burdick will lie in state at the church on Thursday, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow the funeral service in Carroll Memory Gardens with Johnathon Burdick, Isaac Burdick, Elijah Bowman, Cameron Dobbs, Seth Gore and Brandon Sanders serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
