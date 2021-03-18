Lisa Buchanan

Lisa Carol Buchanan, 57, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday Feb. 6,
2021.
Lisa was born in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 19, 1963, to Anthony and Carol Cornetto.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 40 years, Matt Buchanan; three children, Kurt Buchanan, Kandi Crumbly and Kyle Buchanan, and son-in-law, Tracy Crumbly; and grandchildren, Allison, Olivia and Austin Crumbly, and Hunter Buchanan; her siblings and their spouses, Lyn And Mark Cullen, Lew and Kathy Lolmaugh, Larry and Brandi Lolmaugh, Laura
and Ed Koenig,
Lloyd and Evelyn Lolmaugh and Lana and Jeff Foreman.
In accordance
with her wishes,
Mrs. Buchanan
was cremated and
a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lisa’s beautiful smile and personality will forever be with us.
