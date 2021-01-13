Bishop Lindsey Maxwell, 80, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
The Rev. Maxwell retired as a Church of God Minister of over 40 years. He dearly loved all of his family and they loved him. During his lifetime he molded many lives and led many to Christ.
He owned a furniture manufacturing company and was a master craftsman. Lindsey owned and operated Lindsey Trucking and Lindsey Woodworking.
Mr. Maxwell is preceded in death by his wife Mildred Maxwell of 54 years, both parents Clifton and Eula Maxwell, and brother Cecil Ray Maxwell.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Angie) Maxwell and Darrell (Marla) Maxwell; brother, Billy (Margie) Maxwell; sister, Mildred (Henry) Gore; sister, Betty Jean (Joe) Cravin; brother, Randall (Kathy) Maxwell; sister-in-law, Renea Conlon; grandchildren, Harrison, Jamison (Wanda), and Darren Maxwell; Kesha (Matthew) Bayer, Corinne (Brett) McGee, Savannah Tatum; great-grandchildren, Logan Maxwell, Ari Bayer, and Ryan McGee. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Davis-Struempf Chapel with the Rev. Gary Tanner and the Rev. Randall Frazier officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
