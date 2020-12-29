Mrs. Linda Carol McGowan Williams, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with the Rev. Todd Dudich officiating. Musical selections will be rendered by Alisa Bostic and Mark McGowan with piano accompanist, Sarah Parker. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In memory of Mrs. Williams to the Concord United Methodist Church Memorial Trust Fund, 4694 South Hickory Level Road, Carrollton GA 30116.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
