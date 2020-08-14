Linda Whitfield

Linda Barrett Whitfield, 63, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia.
She was the partner of Richard French. They shared 30 years of partnership together.
Born in Roanoke, Alabama, she was the daughter of Royce Reginald Barrett and Emma Ruth Costley. She attended Randolph County High School and completed her GED at West Central Technical College. She was employed at Bremen Bowdon Investments and, later, West Georgia University in the cafeteria, where she met and loved many of the students.
She enjoyed shopping, eating out and time with her family and lifelong friend Susan Smith from Wedowee, Alabama. She’ll be remembered for her giving spirit and her love for her pets.
She is survived by her partner, her children Michael (Jennifer) Watson, Beverly (Michael) Smith; grandchildren, William Watson, Samara Watson, Adalie Smith, and Holton Smith; her brother, Randall (Angela) Barrett; nieces and nephews, Steven (Ginny) Barrett, Kristy (James) Huey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royce Reginald Barrett and Emma Ruth Costley; sister, Barbara Jane Barrett; and niece and nephew, Kimba Alicia Smith and Elton Wayne Bragg.
An intimate graveside memorial will be held for the deceased. Friends and family are welcome to join the service. Contact a family member for updated details as they become available.
