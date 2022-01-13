Linda Joan Warren, 74, of Whitesburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 27, 1947, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late William Frank Moore and the late Lillie Mae Henderson Moore.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and cherished time spent with her family. She was a longtime, devoted member of Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Moore, and a nephew, Jason Thornton.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Warren; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Steve Smith, of Whitesburg; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Adams, Hilda Jones, and Elaine and Mike Thornton, all of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, John and Elizabeth Moore of Newnan; grandchildren, William and Emily Smith, of Bowdon, Cody and Addison Smith, of Franklin, and Brian Smith of Whitesburg; two great-grandchildren, Cara Brooke Smith and Ada Grace Smith; and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt and the Rev. Matt Moore officiating. Music will be rendered by Mrs. Judy Hunnicutt. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: William Smith, Brian Smith, Dennis Moore, Cody Smith, Burt Hall and Tony Walker.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Flowers are welcome or for those desiring to do so memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 753 Old Driver Road, Whitesburg, Georgia 30185.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
