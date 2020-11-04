Linda Sue Stover Swafford, 70, of Temple, Georgia, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery on Flat Rock Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
