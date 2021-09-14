Linda Paschal

Mrs. Linda Hardy Paschal, 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mrs. Paschal was born on Aug. 17, 1945, the daughter of the late Joe Hardy and Gleamer Davis Hardy.
She was a homemaker and member of New Springs Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Roger Denney, Tim and Candi Denney, Ray and Priscillia Denney, all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Megan Phillips, Lauren Harris, Autumn Coopland, Jennifer Denney, Chris Denney, Will Denney, Taylor Denney, T. J. Denney; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Sybil Pike, of Franklin.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Paschal; son, Terrell Denney; sisters, Ima Jean Webb, Bernice Morris and Burmann McCarty.
Funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Peeples officiating.
Pallbearers were Chris Denney, Will Denney, Taylor Denney, T.J. Denney, Justin Harris and Matt Coopland.
Interment was in New Springs Church Cemetery in Heard County, Georgia.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
