Linda Reeves Jolley, 81 of Gainesville, Georgia, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday Aug. 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Mary Lou Upchurch Grimmett officiating.
Interment will be in the Bremen City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
