Mrs. Linda Diane Hunter, 74, of Temple, Georgia died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be a private funeral service on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and the service will be streamed live online at https://www.facebook.com/jcollinsfuneralhome.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing must be observed if you attend (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
