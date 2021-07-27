Linda Godwin

Linda Tift Godwin, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1948, in Dade County, Florida, the daughter of the late Lawrence Tift and the late Mildred Walton Tift.
She leaves to
cherish her memory, her sons and daughters-in-law, Denny and Cyndi Godwin, of Marietta, Georgia and David and Andrea Godwin, of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Chrissy and David Neumann, of Atlanta, Georgia; ex-husband, Denison Godwin Sr.; brother, Larry Tift Jr., of Orlando, Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Valerie and Mike Williams, of Orlando; Deborah
and Tony Cully, of Tampa, Florida,
and Milissa Tift of Orlando; grandchildren, Hali Young, Emily Godwin, Josie Godwin, Ashton Godwin, Jackson Godwin, Reese Neumann, Nicholas Neumann, Triston Godwin, Matthew Neumann, Carson Godwin, Daniel Neumann and
Thomas Neumann; great-grandchild-to
-be, Greyson Tate.
Linda lit up the
room everywhere
she went! Mother,
sister, daughter,
wife, grandmother named “Mema”,
crazy aunt, seamstress, astrologer, landscaper, storyteller and German shepard
dog lover. Chef to a son that loved her cooking. Greatest cheerleader to a son that made her laugh the hardest. Best friend to a daughter that supported her
the most. Mother-in-law to a daughter she could talk to into the wee hours of the night. A daughter who took care of her happiness and health to the
very end, and a son that she liked to torment because she loved him so much. Ex-wife to one of her best friends until the very end. She was a sister to three wonderful sisters
and one great brother that all adored her. Grandmother to 12 grandkids AND she made time for each and every one of them! Great-grandmother-to-be to one boy she couldn’t wait to meet. She was everyone’s high school and college secondary mother with more
than a few adopted sons and daughters. A practical jokester and one of the most spiritual people you will ever meet! She
will be remembered the most for the love and support she provided to her family who meant so very much to her.
Visitation and memorial service
will be held on Saturday, July 31, in Carrollton at the Carrollton First
United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St. Visitation will be in the gathering room from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial service in the sanctuary will begin at 4 p.m., with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Tanner Hospice Giving Fund, www.tanner.org/tanner-foundation/opportunities-to-help/hospice-giving, or the German Shepherd Dog Rescue of Georgia, www.gashepherd.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
