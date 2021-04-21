Linda Hatchett Collins, 75, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Memorial services will be conducted on April 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Happy Valley Baptist Church located at 605 Main Street in Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
