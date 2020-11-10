Lillian Daniel Hightower, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Nov. 06,
2020.
She was born on July 14, 1947, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter
to the late William
H. “Willie” Daniel
and Mattie Mae Whitmore Daniel.
She worked for Lamar Manufacturing for more than 30 years
as a seamstress and after retiring she became a loving grandmother to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Albert Daniel, Curtis Daniel and Jimmy Daniel.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rayford Hightower, of Carrollton; her children, Patti (James) Morehead, and Danny (Brandi) Hightower, all of Carrollton; and five grandchildren, Cullen (Kendell) Morehead, Cason Morehead,
and Caden Morehead, Larysa Hightower
and Dustin Hightower.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. J.W. Daniel officiating and Jural Daniel giving the eulogy. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Cullen Morehead, Caden Morehead, Johnny Hightower, Brian McLeod, Scott McLeod, and Jural Daniel serving as pallbearers. Cason Morehead will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
