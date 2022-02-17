Lillie Maude Blair Williams

Lillie Maude

Blair Williams, 90,

of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1931, in Carroll County, daughter to the late Preston Paul Blair

and the late Thelma Irene Traylor.

She worked for Superior Samples

for a number of

years before retiring and was a worshiping member of The Sanctuary of

Pentecost in Acworth. She enjoyed

painting, sewing, playing cards, and puzzle books all

while drinking her favorite drink, Coca-Cola. She loved her family and grandkids and cherished every moment she got to spend with them.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Algin Williams; and sons, Charles Preston Williams and Jerry Williams.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Jean Smith of Enterprise, MS, Charlotte Irene Valentine of Phenix City, AL Jessy James Williams of Temple, Christy Williams

Wall of Odenville, AL, and Jeremy John Williams of Bremen; brother, J.P. Blair of Hulett, and Shirley Blair of Carrollton; thirteen grandchildren,

twenty six great-

grandchildren,

and eleven great-

great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 12 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Marshall Clack officiating with Maddison Salinas giving the eulogy. Interment will follow in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery

with Engell Salinas, Gary Morse, Guillermo Salanic, Michael Hayes, Jose Martinez and Shane Wall serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

