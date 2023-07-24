Mrs. Lillie Mae Turman age 95 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away July 17, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Pure Holiness Church Carrollton, Ga. Bishop Waters. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton, Ga. Her viewing will be Monday July 24, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To:Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillie Turman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.