Lillie Mae Rush
Agan, 83, of Winston, Georgia died on Thursday, Aug. 19,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville
on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021,
at 2 p.m. from the
chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
