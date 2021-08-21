Lillie Mae Rush

Agan, 83, of Winston, Georgia died on Thursday, Aug. 19,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville

on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021,

at 2 p.m. from the

chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory

of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

