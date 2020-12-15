Lillian “Diamond Lil” Ruth Blair Nicholson died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers,
the family invites you to give a memorial gift to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be held at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Following the visitation, a graveside funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
