Mrs. Lillian Irene Ogle Croft, 94 of Bremen, GA passed away, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
