Lila Waddell, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020.
She was born on May 16, 1938, in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Earnest Quick and the late Lois Beckom Quick.
Her career spanned 35 years as an X-ray tech at Newnan Hospital, Parkway Regional Hospital and Tanner Medical Center, in Carrollton. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Allan Thomas Dwayne Jr.; and a brother, Lewis Quick.
Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Quick Binion, and husband, B.L., of Carrollton, and Carolyn Smith, and husband, Tom, of Newnan, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert Quick, and wife, Shirley, of Franklin, Georgia, Sam Quick, and wife, Faith, of Newnan, and Lamar Quick, and wife, Judy, of Conway, Arkansas; caregiver and nephew, Greg Binion, of Carrollton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Southview Cemetery in Moreland with Minister Barry Binion officiating. The family received friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.