Lewis Arlin “L.A.” Burns, 76, of Villa Rica, passed away on April 7, 2021, while on vacation in one of his favorite places, the beach.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1944, in Carrollton, Georgia, son to Lewis and Ima Richardson Burns. L.A. graduated from Villa Rica High School in 1963 and went to technical school to become an electrician. He retired from Ford Motor Company at the age of 49 after working 28 years. L.A. served two years of active duty in the U.S. Army and 28 in the reserves. He wore his uniform proudly and was honored to serve his country in the military for 30 years.
L.A. was a 25-year member of the Sandhill Lodge 350 F&AM. He loved the Lord and attended Consolation Baptist Church where he was the “flag person” and always made sure our nations colors were flying high.
Family members said that L.A. didn’t have a single lazy bone in his body. He was a hardworking family man and always made sure his family was taken care of. If you knew L.A., you know he didn’t always have a lot to say but when he did it was important, so you better listen up.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with his sons, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Amos and Ruby Richardson, James Richardson, Henry and Betty Richardson, Carlos Richardson, Gary Burns, Warren Burns; and sisters, Wynell Richardson and Ruth Dewberry (Joe).
L.A. is survived by his wife, Janice Strickland-Burns; sons, Lewis Burns and Lee Burns; daughters, Janet Burns and Jamie Robinson; son-in-law, Jamie D. Robinson; grandchildren, Levi Burns, Anna Robinson, Tristan Jenkins, Leath Burns, Savannah Jenkins, Liam Burns and Ayla Robinson; great-grandson, Luca Burns; brother, Denney and Jean Burns; sister-in-law, Lorraine Richardson; aunt, Alice Burns; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Consolation Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers will be Lewis Burns, Lee Burns, Jamie D. Robinson, Tristan Jenkins, Leath Burns and Liam Burns. Masonic rites will be rendered by Sandhill Lodge 350 F&AM and military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #143.
“Oh, Happy Day! Auf Wiedersehen.” — L.A. We all miss and love him!
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
