Funeral service for Lester Coggins Jr., will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at F.L. Sims Chapel, 2968 East Point Street in East Point, Georgia.
The remains will lay in state from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jerry Parham Memorial Chapel.
Interment will be private.
Elliott Parham Mortuary, 142 West Center Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, 678 664-0410.
