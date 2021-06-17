Lester Brown, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 820 South Highway 100 in Bowdon. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
