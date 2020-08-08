Henry “LeRoy” Pinkerton, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center.
LeRoy was born on Dec. 10, 1940, in St. John, Missouri. He grew up on a farm near Martinstown, Missouri and was preceded in death by his parents, William W. Pinkerton and Marjorie Mulanix McDonald.
LeRoy began his career as a lineman with Richards & Associates in 1964. He worked his way into management, as a field superintendent, building powerlines and substations throughout the Southeastern United States for over 40 years. He was a devoted loving father and grandfather and was very involved in all his grandchildren’s lives. He truly enjoyed NASCAR racing every Sunday, particularly the “Big One” at Talladega!
LeRoy is survived by his loving wife, Karen Smith Pinkerton of Carrollton; his children, Bill (Lisa) Pinkerton, Marni (Michael) Flinn, and stepchildren, Sherry (Roger) Trimble, Rhonda Deeds, and Richard Deeds; sisters, Linda (Jeff) Kufa and Joyce (Dennis) Pickering; grandchildren, Sara Pinkerton, Ashley (Joshua) Brown, Lauren Pinkerton, Katy Flinn, Justin Flinn, Logan Flinn, and stepgrandchildren, Garrett (Natasha) Trimble, Grant (Clinton) Trimble, Kasey (Aaron) Deweese, Jessie Current (Abe), Dexter Deeds, and Jaggar Deeds; three step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with LeRoy’s wishes, his body will be cremated. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Martinstown School Community Building and he will be laid to rest at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Martinstown, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Martinstown School Community Building, 18343 387th Road, Unionville, Missouri 63565
To send the family an expression of sympathy or online condolence, please visit www.martin-high
