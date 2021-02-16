Leonard Pierce Purvis, 66, of Lithia Springs, Georgia,

died on Friday, Feb.

12, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Wednesday, Feb.

17, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow

at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

