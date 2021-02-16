Leonard Pierce Purvis, 66, of Lithia Springs, Georgia,
died on Friday, Feb.
12, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Wednesday, Feb.
17, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow
at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.