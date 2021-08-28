Leonard Carl McEwen, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23,
2021.
He was the son of the late Ansel and Lydia McEwen.
Leonard was a
1965 graduate of Bowdon High School. He also attended West Georgia College. He served in the U.S. Army in 1969 and 1970. He received a Purple Heart and was also awarded a Bronze Star.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael McEwen.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail H. McEwen; his daughter and son-in-law, Leah McEwen, and Myron Pierce, and their two children, Delaney and Noah Pierce. He is also survived by his brother, Jack McEwen, and his wife, Jerri; a sister-in-law, Stephanie McEwen; a brother-in-law, Johnny Harden, a sister-in-law, Gail Harden; a brother-in-law and sister-in law, Bob and Patricia Harden; three nephews, Joe Harden, Jason Harden (Chloe), and Christopher Harden (Kristy); three nieces, Jennifer Lundin (Paul), Michelle White (Joel), and Nicole McEwen; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Leonard was a general contractor and carpenter who built a number of homes in Carroll and surrounding counties. As a young man, Leonard’s hobbies were deer hunting with a bow, collecting Native American artifacts, and participating in archery tournaments with the Little River Archery Club. He also travelled to Namibia, Africa, on a bow-hunting trip.
An avid reader, Leonard was also a lover of languages and words. He was known to travel with an unabridged dictionary in the cab of his truck. He enjoyed chess, Scrabble and watching Jeopardy.
Later in life, he fell in love with making pottery. He loved working in his studio, Tortured Pine Pottery, with his partner Lee Laney and traveling to art festivals. They also donated pottery each year to the Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Leonard took great pleasure in showing his pottery and teaching others to throw. He was also a member of the Carrollton Artist Guild.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and the memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Pleasant View Baptist Church at 3457 North Highway 27 in Carrollton, with inurnment to follow immediately thereafter in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from noon until the service hour. Masks are required for attendance.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Leonard may make contributions to Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library at 710 Rome Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, or to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen at P.O. Box 2467, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
