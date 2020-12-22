Leonard Almond, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at noon at the Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton. His viewing was on Monday 21, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, the family request that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and for the funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton, Georgia 30117, 770-832-9059.
