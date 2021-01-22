Mr. Leo Francis Ritchie, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. He was 89.
Mr. Ritchie was born on April 9, 1931, in Concord, New Hampshire, to the late Edward and Amanda Ritchie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Cargill where he worked as a shift foreman.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Ritchie; his sons and their spouses, Keith and Wanda Ritchie, Kenneth and Brenda Ritchie, David and Michelle Ritchie, and Daniel Ritchie; his stepdaughter, Stephanie Metzgar; his grandchildren, William D. Metzgar III, Heather Wallace, and Taylor Ritchie; and his great-grandchildren, Finley Wallace and Stellan Wallace.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church. Bro. Scott Estes will officiate.
Mr. Ritchie’s body will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Ritchie’s memory to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Carrollton, Georgia (www.pregnancyrc.com).
Due to the current health situation, we kindly ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
