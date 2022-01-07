Lenon Yearta, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Yellow Dirt Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the hour of service.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Lenon Yearta, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Sunday, January 9, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Funeral
Sunday, January 9, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos