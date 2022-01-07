Lenon Yearta, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Yellow Dirt Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
