Ms. Lena Mae Ray Thrower, 89, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1931, in Tallapoosa to the late John Frank Ray and Bessie Lou Turner Mills.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughters, Jean Smith, Susan Smith, Dean Smith, and Penny Smith Williams; sons, Robert “Felton” Smith, Jr. and Teddy Smith; sister, Elizabeth McLarty; and brother, Bobby Ray.
Lena Mae worked as a seamstress for the Arrow Shirt Company. She loved reading, flowers, and collecting angels.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Westmoreland, of Bremen, Georgia; grandchildren, Joshua Westmoreland, Billie Wright, David Smith, Tim Smith, Marie Race, John Smith, Bobby Smith, Diane Waddell, and Derek Smith; 20 great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Helen and Hank Foster, of Marietta, Georgia; and brother and sisters in law, Billy and Bernice Ray, of Bowdon, Georgia, and Sylvia Ray, of Buncombe, Georgia.
Funeral services were held on Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Chester Pesnell and Gordon Morrison officiating. Music was provided by Timmy Hand and Bryant Hand. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers were Randy Westmoreland, Roy Smith, and Thomas Ray. Interment followed in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
