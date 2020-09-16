Ms. Lena Mae Ray Thrower, 89, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1931, in Tallapoosa to the late-John Frank and -Bessie Lou Turner Ray.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughters, Jean Smith, Susan Smith, Dean Smith, and Penny Smith Williams; sons, Robert “Felton” Smith, Jr., and Teddy Smith; sister, Elizabeth McLarty; and brother, Bobby Ray.
Lena Mae worked as a seamstress for the Arrow Shirt Company. She loved reading, flowers and collecting angels.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Westmoreland, of Bremen; grandchildren, Timothy Felton Smith, Jean Marie Race, John Mathew Smith, Bobby Teddy Smith, Jacqueline Diane Waddell, and Darick Smith; 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Helen and Hank Foster, of Marietta, Georgia; and brother and sisters-in-law, Billy and Bernice Ray, of Bowdon, Georgia, and Sylvia Ray, of Buncombe, Georgia.
Funeral services were held on Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Chester Pesnell and Rev. Gordon Morrison officiating. Music was provided by Timmy Hand and Bryant Hand. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Westmoreland, Roy Smith, and Thomas Ray. Interment followed in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia
