Lela Mae Robinson Hanson, 91, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Lela Mae was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in Cleburne County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Ronald Earl and Maude Fowler Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Emmett Oswald Hanson; her son, Terry Oswald Hanson; and her brother, Burl Robinson.
Lela Mae was survived by her daughters, Julia Ann Hanson of Ranburne, Alabama, Debra Hanson Bowen (Larry) of Woodland, Alabama; sister, Wynell Ward (Norman) of Bowdon, Georgia; grandchildren, Mitzi Wright (Mathew), LeeAnn Kreisher (Bert), Melanie Reaves, Bethany Green, Richard Baker (Linzy), Jessica Wilkie (Jason), Anthony Howard (Brittney), and Adreona Bowen; great-grandchildren, Brittney Shelton, Logan Shelton, Matthew Shelton, Elin Shelton, Noah Wright, Nick Wright, Georgia Kreisher, Ila Kreisher, Celia Reaves, Isaiah Baker, Avery Baker, Lincoln Baker, Jonah Wilkie, Lily Wilkie, Lexi Wilkie, Elijah Wilkie, Ansley Howard, Abigail Howard and Madelyn Anne Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Union Hill Baptist Church, Ranburne, Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m EST. Pallbearers will be Matthew Shelton, Larry Bowen, Matt Shelton, Elin Shelton, Joey Hanson, Richard Baker, Anthony Howard, Greg Cole, David Cole, Norman Ward, Jeff Cole and Gil Ward. Prior to the services, her body will lie-in-state from 1-2 p.m. EST. Following the services, interment will be held at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. EST.
