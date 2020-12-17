Mr. Lee F. Swaney, Jr., 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away from complications due to COVID-19, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 9, 2020.
Lee was known as a man of faith who loved his family, and his country. He was an extremely friendly, caring and considerate person who would go out of his way to help just about anyone. He loved being outdoors, loved horses, and horseback riding with his brothers.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed doing what he called ‘just piddlin,’ which means always finding a new project to work on such as hanging a door, laying tile, tinkering with his water wheel, hanging shelving, planting, building bird houses, feeding the geese, helping out the church, and assisting neighbors. Lee could fix just about anything and knew a lot about many things. He was a great problem solver, excellent listener, fun-loving, and spirited entrepreneur.
He was born in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Aug. 29, 1939, the middle child of 10 siblings, 7 total brothers and 3 sisters. He was affectionately known by family members and friends in South Carolina, as “Junior.”
He married Peggy J (Joan) Swaney on Aug. 5, 1978; they were married for 42 years. In his early years, he learned the value of hard work by working for his father Lee Swaney Sr. “Hard work won’t kill you, but worry will” is a quote by Lee Swaney Sr. that Lee Jr. would use when describing the way his dad approached life.
Lee worked in the Pendleton Cotton Mill and then LaFrance Industries doing just about everything from sweeping the floors to supervising the plant. His leadership style of blending enthusiasm and encouragement helped him move through the ranks and he eventually ran the floor of the plant.
He was known as a leader who was firm with his employees’ performance while at the same time being very genuine, caring, honest, and fair. He shifted gears in his career, and moved his family to Clarkston, Georgia, where he joined with his brothers and sisters running a successful commercial refrigeration, heating, and air-conditioning company.
After several years working with his brothers and sisters, he branched out on his own, doing the same thing and eventually expanding the business into a maintenance and service business model and commercial lighting.
While running a successful business, he also served the community and city of Clarkston for over 30 years. He served on the Planning & Zoning Commission, City Council, and two terms as mayor from 2002-2009.
He was heralded for his forthright and steadfast devotion. He believed in connecting with the community and worked tirelessly to push through initiatives for revenue and growth. Perhaps the most notable stamp on his tenure was the welcoming of numerous refugees to the city, giving Clarkston the title “Ellis Island of the South”.
Lee is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy J (Joan); daughter, Pam Pettus; son, Barry Swaney, and his wife Vicki; two grandchildren, Christine and Joseph, sister and brother-in-law, Ruby & Jimmy Palmer; brothers and sister-in-law, Clyde & Joy Swaney, and Melvin & Ann Swaney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stripling Chapel UMC, 1830 Hwy. 27 South, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Our family would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional care given to our dad by the nurses, doctors, and staff at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
