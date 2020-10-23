Ginger “Leanne” Blackmon, 36, of Rockmart passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
She was born on July 31, 1984, in Carrollton, Georgia the daughter of Maxwell Lee Green and Debbie “Suzzanne” Goldin Green.
Leanne was formerly employed as an LPN with Douglasville Nurse & Rehab.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her children, Kasen Lee Hay, Jackson Scott Christian, Logan Wayne Christian; step-son, Wade Christian, and Bradley Vaughn; brother, Max Dillon Green of Buchanan.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Joel Norton and Gary Singleton speaking. Music will be provided by Jason Singleton and Gary Singleton. Patrick Goldin, Joe Addison, Jared Ivey, David McGee, Jonathon Goldin, and Doug Craig will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Draketown Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Dr. Corky Addison.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
