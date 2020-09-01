Lawrence Daniel Joyner, 76, of Morganton, Georgia, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at the Tallapoosa Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Volunteer Fire Department of your choosing.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at ww.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
