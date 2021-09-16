LaVerne Payne

Mrs. LaVerne Harper Payne, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
LaVerne was born in Heard County, Georgia, on May 24, 1937, the first child of Grady Aubrey Harper and Emily Anderson Harper.
LaVerne grew up in the Carroll County, Georgia, area. She met the love of her life, Gene Payne, at an early age and they eloped on March 6, 1954. They remained sweethearts and best friends for 65 years.
Gene’s career path led them to several states from coast to coast until they settled in Florida in 1978.
LaVerne woke up every day of her life filled with joy and optimism. She was the heart of the family. The family moved 15 times during her early married years and she made every new place special. She took care of absolutely everything to ensure her family was happy and secure in their new worlds.
LaVerne treated everyone she met with dignity, respect and kindness. She made them immediately feel welcomed. She had a wonderful impact on so many people throughout her life.
Having married at such a young age, LaVerne delved into being a wife and mother and didn’t further her education until later. She graduated from the University of Central Florida, “Magna Cum Laude” in 1984, along with her youngest son. After obtaining her degree, she worked at the Florida D.U.I. school in Brevard County for several years until she and Gene retired.
LaVerne’s greatest passion was for her family and for her art. She always put others’ needs and comfort before her own; always having a positive attitude regardless of the situation. She went the extra mile to make her guests feel special and welcomed. LaVerne began painting when her youngest child started kindergarten hoping to find a way to fill her empty hours. However, painting became the thing she loved to do most, and she became a very talented artist. Her family’s and friend’s homes are filled with much of her art work.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Payne, of Haines City, Florida, and Eddy Payne (Debbie), of Lantana, Texas; grandsons, Kyle Franco (Taylor), and Kristian Payne (Heather), of Texas, and Michael Payne, of Huntsville, Alabama; one great-granddaughter, Zoe Payne, of Huntsville; brother, Johnny Harper (Elaine), of Newnan, Georgia; sisters, Dianne Kasior, (Al) and Jan Smith (Darnell), both of Carrollton, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Nancy Harper and Sheila Garrett (Tom); and brother-in-law, Donny Payne (Shelby), of Bremen, Georgia, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Payne; son, Robby Payne; brothers, A.C. Harper, Randy Harper and infant brother, Mac Harper.
There will be a memorial service and inurnment at Asbury Cemetery, Temple, Georgia, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating.
