Laurie Ware

Laurie Jowers Ware, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away of cholangiocarcinoma on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She is fondly remembered for her vibrant smile, magnanimous character, infectious humor, and proclivity for joyful song and dance.
Dr. Ware was born in Douglas, Georgia, on Oct. 31, 1953, the daughter of Betty Turner Jowers and the late Carl Leaston Jowers.
She recognized her call to the nursing profession as a young child reading the Sue Barton book series and received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Valdosta State University, Master of Science in nursing from the Medical College of Georgia, and her Ph.D. in nursing and educational ddministration from the University of Texas at Austin.
Dr. Ware taught, inspired, and loved students of nursing for over 40 years.
She served on the faculty of the University of West Georgia School of Nursing for 16 years and retired in 2017 as the founding Associate Dean of the graduate program in nursing. For her unprecedented contributions and dedication, she was honored with the title of professor emeritus.
At the University, she was a member of many committees and advisory boards over the years. Select professional accomplishments also include numerous publications on topics such as the measurement of pain and the impact of pain-measurement scales on minority patients; dozens of presentations at local, regional, and national conferences; appointment to the Pain Management Nursing editorial board and several other professional research and advisory committees; research awards and grants; student-nominated teaching awards; and induction into Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
She was actively involved at Carrollton First United Methodist Church as a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class, the Church Council, the Council on Ministries: Missions, the Katie Downs Fellowship, the Communion Visitation Committee, and the Celebration Choir.
In addition to participating in bridge circles, a book club, and a painting group, Dr. Ware was a member of the Arts Study Club and served as president from 2017 to 2019. She volunteered and served on boards for numerous charitable organizations throughout her life, including the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, Elder Care Services, and the Alzheimer’s Day Care Center Task Force of Valdosta.
Survivors include her daughter and best buddy, Laurie Ann Taylor, of Carrollton; mother, Betty T. Jowers, of Ambrose, Georgia; brothers, Philip (Gretta) Jowers, of Ambrose, and Malcolm (Beth) Jowers, of Duluth; sister, Riki Jowers Stone, of Douglas; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her father she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Ware, and a nephew, Brandon Jowers.
Funeral service
will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Karen Kagiyama, the Rev. Ken Stephens and the Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Eulogies will be given by family and close friends.
The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary following the service. The family kindly asks that friends attending the service and visitation wear masks and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed via the church website www.cfumc.com.
Pallbearers will be Lealon Anderson, Chanslor Gallenstein, Shelton Harrell, Kyle Holloway, Mike Kalakikos, Brian Parsons, Dave Reynolds, and Jonathan Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be the Covenant Sunday School Class, Milton Berry, Dr. Leslie and Gary Cottrell, Gherry Gustafson, Marie Guynn and Bob Parsons.
Interment will be in DeBerry Baptist Church Cemetery in Ambrose on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/ and the Dr. Laurie Jowers Ware and Peter Woodhouse Ware Graduate Nursing Scholarship Fund. Online gifts to the Fund may be made at https://giving.westga.edu/ware-scholarship/. Gifts via mail may be sent to UWG Foundation, Attn: Dr. Laurie Jowers Ware and Peter Woodhouse Ware Graduate Nursing Scholarship, 1903 Maple Street, Carrollton, GA 30118.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
