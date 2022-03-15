Laura Elaine Neal, 73, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
She was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Mr. Cecil D. Chandler and the late Mrs. LaNora E. Fraser. She had a love for gardening, fishing and cats. Mrs. Neal loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She also was a member of the Silver Sneaker Club.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Neal is preceded in death by her brother, Dwayne Chandler and her granddaughter, Gwendolyn Marie Thatcher.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Neal; daughters, Kristin Harold of Tallmadge, Ohio, Adrianne (Erick) Watson of Manhattan, Kansas, Tobey Thatcher of Phoenix, Arizona and Loretta (Michael) Morris of Buchanan, Georgia; grandchildren, Johnathan (Deanna) Padgett, Lauren (Nikko) Hansen, C.J. Davis and Emma Morris; great-grandchildren, Gabriella DiFrangia and John Michael Padgett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. According to Mrs. Neal’s wishes she will be cremated, no services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
