Laura Crowder

Laura Catherine Morrell Crowder, 53, of Whitesburg, was called home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1968, in Marietta, Georgia, daughter to the late Charles Conrad Morrell and Judyeth Cantey Morrell.
Laura had an energetic and lively spirit that brought joy to every life she touched. Everyone who knew her loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Charles Darren Morrell.
Laura is survived by her husband, Thomas Edward Crowder III; children, Kimberly Morrell Ellis (Derek) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Cassidy Crowder and Travis Crowder, both of Whitesburg, Georgia; grandchildren, Kelsie Ellis, Lukas Ellis and Rylee Butler; and sister, Dorenda Poccia.
A private funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery.
For those of you who are able to help during this time, please consider donating funds towards Laura’s funeral expenses. The family so appreciates those who have already donated, and will use these funds to honor all of Laura’s final wishes.
Donations may be made on Laura’s obituary page at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
