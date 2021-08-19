Latoya S. Terry, 34, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 14, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
