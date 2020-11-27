Ms. Latasha Colton, age 43, of Whitesburg, Georgia, died on Nov. 21, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
