Larry Hubert Smith, 77, of Temple, Georgia, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
He was born in Douglasville, Georgia, on May 24, 1943, son of the late James Hubert Smith and the late Erma Ruth Stovall Smith.
He moved from Decatur to this area in 1977 and worked for Atlanta Gas Light Company as a service supervisor for 34 years before he decided to retire a few years back. His hobby was “his wonderful grandchildren” and he spent many delightful hours filled with fun and love with them. He also enjoyed discussing, fussing and complaining about politics and spending time at the beach with his family where he would stay in the motel room or on the balcony, turn the thermostat down to almost zero and complain about the heat. He would often spend a month at the beach and never set foot ON the beach — but he was there for the family that he loved so much.
He will be missed but will be remembered often for the beautiful memories that he leaves behind. He was Methodist by faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Ann Smith Reeves; a half-brother, Earnest Smith; and a half-sister, Florence Chapman.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Margaret (Peggy) Smith of Temple; his son, Todd Smith, and his wife, Stacy, of Temple; one brother, Jimmy Leon Smith, of Florence, Alabama; his grandchildren, Ruthie Reeves, of Carrollton, Tristen Smith, and Rex Smith, both of Temple; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in his memory be made to their favorite charity.
