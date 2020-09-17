Larry Perkins, 75, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Sept. 11, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Viewing will be on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.