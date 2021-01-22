Dec. 6, 1942 —
Jan. 17, 2021
Larry McGlasson Olson was born in The Dalles, Oregon. The Dalles is across the Columbia River from his hometown of Wishram, Washington. His parents had to ferry across the Columbia to get to the hospital. Larry told the story that his mother said that the only time he was ever in a hurry was at his birth.
Larry graduated from Goldendale High School in Goldendale, Washington. He graduated from Washington State University with a B.S. in history. After a tour of duty in Korea and a tour of duty in Vietnam, he returned to Washington State for his master’s degree in history.
He taught history at Sheldon Jackson Junior College in Sitka, Alaska, for one year. He spoke of his Sitka experience as an adventure but was glad to leave that climate for Newnan, Georgia, in 1970 to teach at the middle school. Larry was a teacher and administrator in Coweta County, Haralson County and Paulding County. He retired in 2003 after more than 30 years in education.
Larry was in R.O.T.C. in college and he served 29 years in the Georgia National Guard and the Army Reserve, retiring in 1999. He was called to action during the Operation Desert Storm. He was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama, at the chemical warfare school for 10 months.
Shortly after retiring in 2003, Larry trained to become a docent at The Booth Western Art Museum. He had found his niche. He loved the museum and the employees there. He met people from all over the world as a docent there. Leading tours led to him to becoming a collector of paintings and bronze sculptures on a small scale.
Larry married Constance Mosley in August of 1996. August 2021 would have marked their 25th anniversary.
Larry and Connie enjoyed many years of domestic and international travel. A highlight for Larry was attending the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. They attended the ceremony on Omaha Beach and were able to walk on all five beaches. Five World War II veterans were escorted to the stage at for the Omaha Beach Ceremony. It was an emotional ceremony.
Through their travels, Connie and Larry made friends from all over the U.S.A. They took trips with many of these friends over the years.
Although Larry was an only child, he was close to several cousins and fraternity brothers in the Pacific Northwest. Larry and Connie made many trips to see these special people.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth McGlasson Olson and Raymond Olson.
Due to COVID-19 protocol there will be a private family gathering for the interment at Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Georgia, has charge of the arrangements.
Larry succumbed to complications from COVID-19 after an eight day stay at the Cartersville Medical Center. Words could never adequately express the gratitude we feel for the caring doctors and nurses at that facility.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Booth Western Art Museum, the Bartow History Museum or the Etowah Humane Society.
