Mr. Larry Edwin Morris, Sr., 72 of Winston, Georgia, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and funeral service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required.
