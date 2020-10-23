Larry D. Evans Sr., 82, of Bowdon, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Larry was born in Danville, Illinois on June 18, 1938, son of the late Herbert Evans Sr. and Georgia Shanks Evans. He retired from Columbia Records/Sony Music after 41 years which brought him from Terre Haute, Indiana to Carrollton, Georgia and reformed him from Yankee to Southerner. His career also included two years service in the U.S. Army. Larry was one-of-a-kind—known for his abundance of talents, including baseball, fishing, billiards, golf, darts, and upholstery, and lack of filter speaking his mind.
He is survived by daughters (sons-in-law), Kimberly (Kelly) Every of Daytona Beach, Florida, Kelly (Brian) Landes of Seymour, Indiana, Erin Evans and son, Larry Evans Jr. of Atlanta. Four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
He was also preceded in death by brothers John Evans and Herbert Evans Jr., and sister Lois Kress. A fish fry like those he was renowned for hosting will celebrate his life at a future date.
To send condolences, visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com. J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
