Larry Thomas “Biggun” “Pawpie” Collins, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1959, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Shirley Ward Collins and the late Newell Thomas Collins.
Larry graduated in 1978 from Mt. Zion High School, and worked for 40 years in the towing business. He opened his own business in 2006, Larry Collins Wrecker Service, and served the Carrollton and surrounding area for 15 years.
He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, and was a friend to everyone he met. He was a jokester, a true family man, and enjoyed wrestling, old country music, and cook outs.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Collins, a nephew, Nick Williams, and a cousin, Keith Collins.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nancy Gilbert Collins; mother, Shirley Collins; sons, Rodney Collins and Daniel Snyder; daughter, Kimberly Snyder; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Larry Thrower, Patricia and Les Strickland, and Rebecca “Ann” Collins; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Teresa Collins; grandchildren, Nathan Snyder, Hunter Paige and Austin Paige; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Stripling Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Pete Collins and the Rev. Tony Collins officiating. The following gentlemen will follow as pallbearers, Gary Collins Jr., Chris McGraw, Al Jones, Curtis Fields, Todd Duke and Cody Cannon.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
