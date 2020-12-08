Rev. Larry D. Boswell, 72, died of natural causes at home on Dec. 4, 2020, and was reunited with his beloved son, David, in heaven.
Larry was born July 2, 1948, in Gainesville, Georgia, to Fulton and Ferrell Boswell. He graduated from South Hall High School in 1966 before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After returning home from Germany, Larry earned a bachelor’s degree from Shorter College in 1974 and a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. in 1978.
Larry, following in his father’s footsteps, devoted his life to humbly serving the Lord. Through sweeping loss and life experiences that would have destroyed most, he was not only strong in his faith, he shared that faith with his congregations, friends, family and anyone in need. He was a rock to so many. His strength and generous outpouring of support, comfort and kindness are his lasting legacy.
In addition to the Lord, Larry loved his family, Diet Coke and the Georgia Bulldawgs. His quick wit, dry sense of humor, pranks and innate ability to find and point out the absurdities in life will be missed by all who had the honor to know him.
Throughout his nearly 50 years as a minister, Larry served at many churches throughout Georgia and North Carolina including two periods of service at First Baptist Church in Temple, Georgia, where he served at the time of his death. Larry served as post chaplain for the American Legion Post 143, clerk for the Carrollton Baptist Association, and many roles with local, state and national Baptist associations.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Linda, their son, David, and his second wife, Lorene.
Larry is survived by his sister, Lynn Chapman (Thom), of St. Simons Island, Georgia; nieces Maria Kennedy (Brendan), of Seattle, Washington, and Anna Valent (Kevin), of Jacksonville, Florida; great-nieces, Riley, Sawyer, Eleanor, Mary Parker, and Talula; great-nephew Beauxregard; and several cherished cousins.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Temple (37 Carrollton Street in Temple) with viewing and visitation one hour prior at 1 p.m. The service will also be available online via the church’s Facebook page @TempleFirstBaptistChurch.
A graveside service will be held in Gainesville, at Memorial Park Cemetery (2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
The family respectfully asks that attendees of any service or visitation adhere to safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing and wearing masks.
The deacons of First Baptist Church of Temple will serve as pallbearers. The Rev. Dan Dockery will preside over the funeral services in Temple and the Rev. Billy Emmitt and the Rev. Ricky Thrasher will conduct a graveside service in Gainesville. The Rev. J.W. Wallis will speak at both services.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to carry on Larry’s giving spirit with donations to One Accord Ministries (P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857), IMPACT West Georgia’s DESERVE Veterans Taxi (P.O. Box 1677, Carrollton, GA 30112), or the charity of your choice.
