Larry Bostwick

Larry W. Bostwick, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born on June 6, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late W. A. Bostwick Sr., and the late Alice Wood Bostwick.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Carroll County and is a 1962 graduate of Villa Rica High School. He is married to Eleanor Jones Bostwick and they have two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Billy Hanson, and Sheryl and Charlie Marlar; and four adoring grandchildren, Carlee and Anthony Powers, Kane and Hannah Marlar, Will Marlow, and Crystal and Jeff Renaud; and a great-granddaughter, Lanie Renaud.
Larry was a very active member of Midway Church, where he served as a deacon, greeter and was a former choir member.
Larry retired from Frito Lay following 30 years of dedicated service. In his retirement, Larry joined the Hightower Family as a member of the Martin & Hightower staff and felt truly blessed to be able to help families during their most difficult times. He credited the late Dan Dunn for getting him into the funeral business.
As a founding member of the Volunteer Fire Station #3 in Sand Hill — Larry served the Carroll County Fire Department for more than 30 years.
He loved to play golf, fish and garden. Larry was one of the most honest and hard-working men you would ever meet. He had a true servant’s heart and a love for people.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, W.A. Bostwick Jr., Milton Bostwick, Allen Bostwick, Joe Bostwick, and Lanny Bostwick; and a sister, Gloria Bostwick Fitts.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Midway Church with the Rev. Todd Wright and the Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. His body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Will Marlow, Kane Marlar, Anthony Powers, Jim Perrin, Randy Bostwick, Ivan Bostwick and Bryan Owensby serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Carroll County Fire Department, staff of Hightower Family Funeral Home, Steve Daniel and Donald Gibson.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
