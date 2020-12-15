Mrs. Larris Woods Dukes, 54, of Villa Rica, died on December 11, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 17, 2020 at noon at Shepherd’s House of Prayer, 773 Industrial Blvd, Villa Rica, Pastor Earl Smith; Pastor Michelle Parks, Eulogist; Pastor Sundiata Hudson, Officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park, Carrollton. Viewing will be Wednesday December 16, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
